The National Party has dropped into the 20s in the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, while New Zealand First has risen into the double digits.
The results, which come from a poll conducted between October 1 and October 5, show Labour remains in the lead at 31.2%, though it has dropped2.6 points since last month.
National has fallen 3.5 points to 29.6%, mirroring its result from this same poll in January. Its coalition partner NZ First has gained 2.5 points to reach 10.6%. Act meanwhile has dropped slightly, by 0.1, to 6.6%.
The Green Party has gained 1.3 points to reach 12%, while Te Pāti Māori has moved up by 0.1 to 4.4%.
Translating these results into seats in the House, the centre-left bloc would have 61 seats, enough to govern, while the centre-right would have 59.
Hipkins has gained 3.2 points to reach 20.9%, while Luxon has dropped 1.9 points to 19.8%. NZ First leader Winston Peters is down 1 point to 9.9%, the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick is down 2.5 points to 6.3% and Act’s David Seymour is up 0.3 to 4%.
The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the Taxpayers’ Union. It is a random poll of 1,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between Wednesday 01 October and Sunday 05 October 2025, has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1% and 13.9% were undecided on the party vote question.