The Government has previously moved to remove regulatory barriers to the construction of facilities needed to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Studies have found that importing LNG to add to New Zealand’s gas reserve could require costly capital investment on infrastructure.

It looks unlikely the Government will force a radical shake-up of the current market structure.

Watts told the Herald last week the changes would be “significant but surgical”. He’s also previously said changing the ownership of existing assets won’t solve the fundamental issue of ensuring firming generation is available.

While the review has been ongoing, there has been a significant lobbying effort by some industry players and business groups for bold action. The larger power companies have attempted to provide assurances they are taking steps to address cost pressures.

In August, Meridian, Mercury, Contact and Genesis agreed to have a strategic energy reserve at the Huntly Power Station to ensure back-up availability. An agreement was also reached in May between Meridian Energy and the Guardians of Lakes Manapōuri and Te Anau to boost hydro generation and deliver an additional 45GWh of energy from the Manapōuri Power Scheme.

Politically, energy is an issue of concern. Polling in recent months has shown rising worry among New Zealanders about their power bills, while energy price increases and supply were among the top issues of the country’s business leaders in the Mood of the Boardroom.

An Ipsos survey in August found inflation and the cost of living were New Zealanders’ most important issue. When Stats NZ revealed a 0.5% jump in the consumer price index (CPI) in the June quarter, it said a key driver of this was a rise in electricity prices, which had their largest quarterly increase in more than a decade.

Watts said he was “acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures New Zealanders are experiencing right now”.

“I can assure you that the Government’s response to the independent review of electricity market performance will focus on targeting the root cause of the challenges New Zealand’s energy system is facing.”

Today’s announcement also comes against a backdrop of business closures, some of which have been blamed in part on high energy costs.

In May, the Herald revealed a survey found businesses worried about commercial retaliation from power companies for speaking out about energy issues.

That prompted the Commerce Commission to add a new whistleblower tool for the electricity industry, though it said there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a formal investigation.

The fear of deindustrialisation has been raised by a number of interested parties, including associate Energy Minister Shane Jones and the Council of Trade Unions (CTU).

Jones has been vocal with his criticisms of the gentailers, while also calling for a sector shake-up, raising ideas ranging from the renationalisation of the gentailers to more technical regulatory change.

It’s a potential point of focus for NZ First’s election campaign next year, with Jones saying he didn’t want to be a politician who “didn’t do much of anything” to address structural issues.

In terms of actions already being taken to address energy supply issues, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has pointed to fast-track consents and Resource Management Act (RMA) reform, arguing they would help get renewable energy infrastructure delivered quicker.

On Tuesday, the Herald revealed he had also written to Labour leader Chris Hipkins to seek bipartisan support for offshore gas exploration for the next decade.

While Labour has said it will reinstate the recently reversed ban, Luxon said it’s critical to have a secure supply of fuel to support New Zealand’s energy transition. Critics of the ban reversal, however, say there’s no certainty any gas will actually be found.

Elsewhere, the Electricity Authority in August also agreed to progress a new rule for gentailers to offer their generation at the same rate to all retailers and not offer themselves discounts.

In anticipation of today’s announcement, the CTU on Tuesday called on all political parties to bring the gentailers back into public ownership. That would involve, according to its plan, using the current dividends from government shares in the companies to purchase the remaining shares.

“The NZCTU proposes that [the] Government should use its dividends to progressively bring the gentailers back into full public ownership,” economist and policy director Craig Renney said.

“It should also use its power as a major shareholder to direct the gentailers to support the wider economy and network resiliency. Bringing on new generation and delivering the green energy transition need to be priorities.”

