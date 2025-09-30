The Government will today deliver what it is framing as a “significant but surgical” response to New Zealand’s energy woes, following a lengthy review of the country’s electricity market prompted by last year’s winter power crisis.
For months, speculation has swirled about the direction the Government will take in responseto the review, announced after energy prices soared last winter amid record-low hydro lake levels, inadequate wind and sun, and depleting natural gas supply.
It was led by global consultancy firm Frontier Economics, delving into whether the market was structured to achieve a secure and affordable supply of electricity. A report was received by the Energy Minister Simon Watts mid-year and has been under consideration since.
Ensuring supply at times when the country’s natural resources and weather aren’t playing ball has been a key focus for the Government. This is known as “firming” – generation that can be used when renewables can’t, guaranteeing consistent supply.
Ministers may look at steps the Government can take to incentivise greater investment in this generation by the power companies. In the meantime, the focus has been placed on improving New Zealand’s access to gas.
While the review has been ongoing, there has been a significant lobbying effort by some industry players and business groups for bold action. The larger power companies have attempted to provide assurances they are taking steps to address cost pressures.
An Ipsos survey in August found inflation and the cost of living were New Zealanders’ most important issue. When Stats NZ revealed a 0.5% jump in the consumer price index (CPI) in the June quarter, it said a key driver of this was a rise in electricity prices, which had their largest quarterly increase in more than a decade.
Watts said he was “acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures New Zealanders are experiencing right now”.
“I can assure you that the Government’s response to the independent review of electricity market performance will focus on targeting the root cause of the challenges New Zealand’s energy system is facing.”
In terms of actions already being taken to address energy supply issues, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has pointed to fast-track consents and Resource Management Act (RMA) reform, arguing they would help get renewable energy infrastructure delivered quicker.
While Labour has said it will reinstate the recently reversed ban, Luxon said it’s critical to have a secure supply of fuel to support New Zealand’s energy transition. Critics of the ban reversal, however, say there’s no certainty any gas will actually be found.
Elsewhere, the Electricity Authority in August also agreed to progress a new rule for gentailers to offer their generation at the same rate to all retailers and not offer themselves discounts.
In anticipation of today’s announcement, the CTU on Tuesday called on all political parties to bring the gentailers back into public ownership. That would involve, according to its plan, using the current dividends from government shares in the companies to purchase the remaining shares.
“The NZCTU proposes that [the] Government should use its dividends to progressively bring the gentailers back into full public ownership,” economist and policy director Craig Renney said.
“It should also use its power as a major shareholder to direct the gentailers to support the wider economy and network resiliency. Bringing on new generation and delivering the green energy transition need to be priorities.”
Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. He was a finalist this year for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.