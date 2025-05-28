Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Simon Bridges says businesses scared to speak about energy costs, fear retaliation from power companies

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Wholesale electricity prices are incredibly high – an analyst explains how the major power generation companies are handling it. Video / Alyse Wright

A top business leader says New Zealand businesses are worried about being identified when sharing their concerns with energy costs out of fear of commercial retaliation from power companies.

Simon Bridges, the head of the Auckland Business Chamber, said it was a “troubling insight” that came out of running a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics