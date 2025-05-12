Advertisement
Power prices: Poll reveal Kiwis’ growing concern, minister Shane Jones suggests restructure

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

The Herald takes a walk through Huntly Power Station. Video / Michael Craig
  • Nearly half of respondents are more concerned about power bills than last year, a poll reveals.
  • Shane Jones criticises gentailers for not offering affordable power or security, calling them a handbrake on growth.
  • And 69% believe the Government isn’t doing enough to reduce electricity prices, with 49% supporting breaking up gentailers.

Nearly half of New Zealanders feel more concerned about their power bill than this time last year and believe breaking up the electricity gentailers could improve competition, new poll results obtained by the Herald reveal.

Energy Minister Simon Watts says he

