Power prices to increase ahead of winter – what you need to know

“While we do everything we can to limit price increases, this year people will notice a larger change in their bills than previously,” said Lisa Hannifin, Meridian chief customer officer.

“Changes this year include increases in transmission and network charges to help support new investment required by those organisations to deliver a reliable, safe and resilient electricity network.”

Hannifin said more than half of its customers are on fixed-term contracts and won’t be affected.

“80% of that increase is from transmission and lines charges while the increase in the energy component, which Meridian is responsible for, is roughly in line with inflation at 2.5%,” she said.

The increased charges took effect on April 1, Meridian said.

Genesis said the average increase for its customers would be 12.8%.

The adjusted electricity pricing for existing customers kicks in from May 16, and for new customers from April 11.

Genesis chief retail officer Stephen England-Hall said the impact on individual customers will vary based on their energy use, pricing plan and location.

“We understand that price increases are not easy in the current economic climate and encourage any customers who need support to get in touch with our customer care team.

“Our people are available to help with flexible payment options and advice on managing energy costs.”

Mercury said the electricity bill for its residential customers will increase about 9.7% on average from April.

Craig Neustroski, Mercury chief operating officer, customer, said they had excluded customers who are doing it really tough from this increase and frozen their prices.

“We acknowledge the impact this will have and encourage anyone who is struggling to get in touch with us, as we have a range of ways we can help.”

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the average amount a household pays for electricity annually is $2343 – about $195 a month.

Winter is the costliest period, with an average monthly power bill of $240 compared with $165 during the summer months.

This has prompted concern from the Everybody Connected campaign, which sent an open letter to power company chief executives earlier this year.

“As winter approaches, our organisations are deeply concerned about projected rises in electricity prices,” the letter said.

“In a context where thousands of households are already struggling financially, further price pressures will result in more people rationing, or going without, the electricity that is essential for them to be warm and well.”

The campaign is led by Common Grace Aotearoa, in collaboration with more than a dozen other groups including Consumer NZ and the Salvation Army.

Data from the Electricity Authority shows power customers with accounts more than 30 days past due – but not scheduled for disconnection – has been rising over the past two years.

In February 2025, there were 62,740 customers with accounts more than 30 days past due, up from 44,165 in February 2023.

Disconnections have largely remained steady over that time. In February 2025, there were 523 installation control points disconnected for non-payment – a ratio of 0.026.

