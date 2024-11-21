While the average monthly increase is $10, in some areas the average increase is as much as $25 a month, representing a 12% increase.

“While the need for infrastructure investment is clear if lines companies are to deliver the service we need in the future, it’s unfortunate that this comes during a cost-of-living crisis when so many consumers are already financially stretched.”

According to Consumer, around 20% of households are already struggling to pay their power bills, Fuge said.

The commission’s decision sets a 44% maximum allowable revenue increase for Transpower over the next five years and a 47% maximum increase for local lines companies.

The commission will smooth the increases over a five-year period.

After the first year’s increases (from 1 April 2025), households can expect annual increases of $5 per month in each of the following four years.

The increases are driven by the need to maintain and replace ageing infrastructure, build new infrastructure to meet increasing demand, increase network resilience to adverse weather events exacerbated by climate change, and meet rising costs in the sector.

Fuge warned that although the current increases are capped, they are just the beginning.

“The transmission and distribution components of your bill will rise, but with sustained elevated prices on the wholesale electricity market, retail prices for the electricity itself are also likely to climb.

“Consumers should prepare for further price hikes down the line.”

Commissioner Vhari McWha said the decisions recognised the significant investment required to maintain and upgrade the system.

”While the decisions mean there will be an increase in the prices most consumers see in their electricity bills, we also understand the importance of incentivising businesses to invest, improve, and meet consumer demands,” she said.

”Deferring investment would mean even higher future prices and a network that does not meet consumers’ needs.”

McWha says factors such as a growing population, an increase in extreme weather events, and greater reliance on electricity as a fuel, for uses like transport and industrial process heat, continue to test the capacity and resilience of the country’s electricity network.