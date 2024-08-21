In the House today, Jones cited data that found for every $4 paid out in dividends by the companies, only $1 was invested in generative capacity.

He believed that proved the gentailers were favouring profit over the needs of Kiwis.

Energy Minister Simeon Brown is taking a different tone from his ministerial colleague. Photo / Alex Burton

Jones earlier told reporters he had met with authority management, an interaction he described as an “exchange of views”.

“They gave me some factual information. I said, ‘This is not a time for a pedestrian approach’, and I really want them to man up and use their authority, or they’ll end up as roadkill.”

He demanded “instant results” to moderate the gentailers’ behaviour.

Asked what could be done, Jones deferred to Brown, saying he didn’t want to “rain on his parade” and signalled measures would be announced in the coming weeks.

“There is no point maintaining an electrical authority, which is a key regulator, if it’s unwilling to flex its muscle or use the full powers in the legislation,” Jones said.

“If they don’t then they’ll find they’ll be something akin to roadkill because we’re not going to tolerate Kiwis going broke, while a tiny cast of New Zealanders who have the privilege of owning shares and leading corporate New Zealand profit.”

Winstone Pulp International (WPI) announced yesterday it would shut down Karioi Pulpmill and Tangiwai Sawmill because of crippling electricity prices.

WPI was the largest employer in the Ruapehu district. About 230 jobs are on the line.

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton had expressed concern about how local communities would be impacted, given other export manufacturers were facing similar decisions.

Brown and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had so far shied away from accusing the companies of profiteering, instead calling for reassurances price-gouging wasn’t occurring.

Brown today restated this and said he expected profits to be reinvested in energy generation. He criticised the previous Labour Government for not prioritising energy security.

Asked whether the Government was considering shutting the authority down, Brown said he’d taken advice on a “number of options”.

Asked if shutting it down was an option, Brown said: “No ... What we’re saying here is we want to make sure the market is operating competitively, but we need more generation.”

