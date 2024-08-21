Regional Development Minister Shane Jones is sending a clear warning to the Electricity Authority management. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Regional Development Minister Shane Jones warns the Electricity Authority to use its powers or risk becoming “roadkill”.
Energy prices are soaring, causing businesses like Winstone Pulp International to close mills.
Energy Minister Simeon Brown wants market competitiveness and expects energy profits to be reinvested in generation.
The Electricity Authority will “end up as roadkill” if it doesn’t use its legislated powers to rein in the profits of energy generation companies, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones warns.
However, Energy Minister Simeon Brown is taking a softer tone, downplaying suggestions the Government is considering scrapping the authority and says he wants to see the market operate more competitively.
He demanded “instant results” to moderate the gentailers’ behaviour.
Asked what could be done, Jones deferred to Brown, saying he didn’t want to “rain on his parade” and signalled measures would be announced in the coming weeks.
“There is no point maintaining an electrical authority, which is a key regulator, if it’s unwilling to flex its muscle or use the full powers in the legislation,” Jones said.
“If they don’t then they’ll find they’ll be something akin to roadkill because we’re not going to tolerate Kiwis going broke, while a tiny cast of New Zealanders who have the privilege of owning shares and leading corporate New Zealand profit.”
Asked if shutting it down was an option, Brown said: “No ... What we’re saying here is we want to make sure the market is operating competitively, but we need more generation.”
