Lake Manapōuri is key to the country's hydro generation capacity. Photo / OJB

The lakes’ levels are subject to operating guidelines, which include outlining what high and low operating ranges are and what rates of drawdown are allowed. The rate of drawdown is the rate at which hydro generation can reduce the levels of the lakes.

The agreement, which was announced by Watts on Friday evening, will change the drawdown rates when the lakes are in their low operating ranges to enable Meridian to generate more flexibly at their lower ranges.

Requirements on how long the lakes can stay within the first band of their low operating ranges will be removed to allow Meridian to generate more often when hydro levels reach these stages.

Equinoctial requirements will also be removed. These set limits on how hydro generation could affect the two lakes twice a year during windier periods.

“Lake Manapōuri and Lake Te Anau are not only environmentally and culturally significant, but they are also essential to New Zealand’s energy system,” Watts said.

“However, in recent years the lower operating ranges of these lakes have been underutilised, impacting our energy supply and risking the health of plant life along their shorelines.

“The agreement reached today allows for more flexible drawdown rates once the lakes reach lower operating levels, enabling Meridian to continue generating when lake levels are low. The changes balance the needs of our country’s electricity system with the environmental impact on the lakes and their surrounding areas.”

Simon Watts is the Energy Minister.

The Guardians of Lakes Manapōuri and Te Anau were established in 1973 after a campaign opposing the raising of the lake levels for hydro generation. The Guardians, along with Meridian, can make recommendations to the Government about issues relating to the operation of the power station.

“I am pleased to have enacted the Guardians and Meridian’s recommendations by amending the relevant legislation and publishing in the New Zealand Gazette,” Watts said.

“I acknowledge the expertise of the Guardians, who are responsible for advising on environmental, ecological and social effects of the power station on the lakes, and Meridian, as operator of the Manapōuri power station.

“I thank them for working together to recommend a path forward that better protects the existing patterns, ecological stability and recreational values of the lakes, while optimising hydro generation.”

The Government is attempting to avoid a similar situation to the “power crisis” that hit New Zealand last winter. Energy costs rose significantly amid low hydro-lake levels, a lack of wind and sun and what was considered an inadequate supply of natural gas. Several mills closed in the second half of last year, citing in part high power prices.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.