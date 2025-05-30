However, the issue Bridges has raised appears not to be widely known by officials.

The Electricity Authority said it was aware of one business recently requesting a consultation submission remain anonymous because of commercial concerns, but not of similar concerns from businesses.

Energy Minister Simon Watts called the allegations “disappointing” but hadn’t heard them directly from businesses. He will ask his officials to consider the findings, however.

Small has now said he hadn’t run into this issue with the energy sector before and was “intrigued” by Bridges’ insights.

Commerce Commission chair Dr John Small said the information was a "red flag". Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald’s Thursday story was shared on LinkedIn by Karen Boyes, the Major Electricity Users’ Group executive director, and Small commented, calling Bridges’ information a “big red flag”.

He said there was “this fear in grocery suppliers” and Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden and the Commerce Commission were making “good progress” addressing it.

“Sounds like we may need to transfer those insights/methods to electricity,” Small wrote.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald on the matter, Small said there are currently two main ways for people with concerns about behaviour to address them with the commission.

That includes directly contacting the commission or using its whistleblower tool, which Small said is a “super secure route” with not even the commission knowing who provides the information.

It’s currently set up primarily to deal with cartel behaviour or issues in the grocery sector – a major focus of the commission in recent years – but could be expanded.

“I’ve just been talking to the website team today and we are looking at making a more generic one so people can use that whistleblower service for anything,” Small said.

The whistleblower tool aimed at the grocery sector was announced last year so New Zealanders, including suppliers, could come forward confidentially about any inappropriate behaviour.

“We’re aware of situations where players in the grocery sector, such as suppliers, may believe they are being mistreated by a major supermarket, but are concerned about being disadvantaged if they share information with the commission – they can now do this easily and without fear," van Heerden said at the time.

As well as “getting this secure whistleblower tool configured for the energy sector”, Small said, the commission will also ensure it’s “more active in getting out there and talking to people and putting a human face to us, so that people come to trust us a bit better”.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges raised the concerns on Thursday. Photo / Jed Bradley

He said the issues raised by Bridges were a “major concern”.

“We know that businesses in New Zealand are doing it tough with energy prices ... There’s a risk of deindustrialisation. We’ve seen companies close down. We don’t want to see that again.

“It’s a matter of policy focus, generally throughout the Government, and it’s definitely a matter of concern for us. We want to promote competition in that sector. We want to find a way of getting more generation in there and driving those prices down.”

Small is awaiting the Government-commissioned review of the electricity market, including whether the current structure is incentivising or hampering growth as well as competition.

Electricity Retailers’ Association (ERANZ) chief executive Bridget Abernethy told the Herald this week that cost-of-living pressures in the electricity sector “reflect those right across our economy”.

“Unfortunately, a shortage of the gas we need to generate electricity, along with increased transmission and lines charges , mean costs are under even more pressure,” she said.

“ERANZ members and other generators are continuing to rapidly build more generation, which is the most effective step to address these cost pressures in the longer term.”

She said retailers were focused on “the best interests of their customers” and were available to help them with pricing or supply issues.

“We encourage businesses with questions or concerns to talk to their retailer – they are there to help. Our members always welcome engagement and feedback from businesses and industry groups.”

