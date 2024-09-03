Supermarket sector has no meaningful competition, Commerce Commission says

The Commerce Commission has released its latest annual report into the state of New Zealand's grocery sector.

The Commerce Commission has released its latest annual report into the state of New Zealand's grocery sector.

The grocery sector has had no meaningful improvement in competition, the Commerce Commission says.

And the watchdog said the entrance of new competitors was being stifled, and major grocery retailers’ explanation for rising costs contradicted sustained levels of high productivity.

Based on data from 2019 to 2023, the first annual report released by the commission built on the findings found in its 2022 Market Study into competition within the sector.

The report found retail margins of major supermarket brands, including New World and Woolworths, have increased.

All non-fresh product margins were up 3.1% and were up by a smaller 0.4% on fresh products, including bakery goods, fresh meat, poultry, produce, and seafood.