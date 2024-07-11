Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$3.2m loss for Foodstuffs North Island as supermarket giant seeks to merge with South Island counterpart

Kate MacNamara
By
4 mins to read
Merger costs of $7.1m help Foodstuffs North Island to a modest loss. Photo / Tracy Neal

Merger costs of $7.1m help Foodstuffs North Island to a modest loss. Photo / Tracy Neal

Foodstuffs North Island recorded a modest $3.28m net loss in the financial year to the end of March, its first such loss in nearly a decade.

Nevertheless, the grocery co-op - owned by its individual

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business