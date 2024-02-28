Voyager 2023 media awards
New Grocery Action Group opposes Foodstuffs merger

The Grocery Action Group says the Foodstuffs merger application should be rejected.

A new group aimed at improving supermarket competition says it will oppose Foodstuffs’ plans to merge North and South Island co-operatives.

The Grocery Action Group (GAG) says the Commerce Commission should throw out

