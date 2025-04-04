This new brothel, Dark Desire, opened in early April at 133 Vincent St in Auckland's CBD.
A new Auckland brothel opened this month in the same premises where a previous one failed, its new owner saying 10 ‘ladies’ had been employed at the premises where the rent is $18,900/year.
The owner of Dark Desire said he had opened at 133 Vincent St,the former site of brothel business One33.
One33 went into liquidation in January with the business citing a dispute with a landlord as well as a downturn in trade last year for its demise.
Although the owner of the replacement brothel, Dark Desire, only wanted to be known as ‘junior’, he said the industry was no longer secretive: “Gone are the days of controversy and whispers in the dark.”
“An arbitration was pending in relation to the lease and premise. It has also been indicated that the business had seen a general decline in sales over the years prior to liquidation. Ultimately, the shareholders elected to place the company [into liquidation] prior to incurring further costs.”
Dark Desires’ owner said management would put resources into the new brothel, bringing a “bold re-imagining of what the industry can be, offering not just a place of work, but a foundation for empowerment”.
Staff would get childcare, transport, a share of their earnings, which the website says is 70% and “assistance designed to help them regain control over their lives”.
The business is open 24/7.
Last June, the Herald reported how brothel boss Aartisha Kumar was refusing to leave, despite her landlord, who is a criminal barrister and former police officer, hiring security guards.
One33 had once promised party rooms, DJ booths and luxurious rooms with double spas and big-screen TVs for customers keen on spending time with its “sexy ladies”.
But last year the power was cut and its front doors barred, with the company owned by landlord and former Auckland District Law Society president Tony Bouchier saying it was owed $176,993 in unpaid rent and insurance costs.
Aartisha Kumar denied this, claiming Bouchier reneged on a verbal agreement to waive some payments for the 133 Vincent St tenancy during the Covid lockdown, and believes he has unfairly pressured her business to leave its lease.