Fourteen staff were employed, including 10 “ladies”, he said.

In January, the Herald reported how One33 owner Moet Investments’ brothel, bar and adult entertainment venue had failed at the same address.

Dark Desire at 133 Vincent St, Auckland CBD opened in early April.

The shareholders put the business under, blaming two factors for insolvency.

“It had been involved in a dispute with the landlord of the premises,” wrote Waterstone’s Damien Grant and Adam Botterill.

“An arbitration was pending in relation to the lease and premise. It has also been indicated that the business had seen a general decline in sales over the years prior to liquidation. Ultimately, the shareholders elected to place the company [into liquidation] prior to incurring further costs.”

Dark Desires’ owner said management would put resources into the new brothel, bringing a “bold re-imagining of what the industry can be, offering not just a place of work, but a foundation for empowerment”.

Staff would get childcare, transport, a share of their earnings, which the website says is 70% and “assistance designed to help them regain control over their lives”.

The business is open 24/7.

One33 brothel at 133 Vincent St closed, its owners blaming a downturn in the trade as well as a fight with their landlord. Photo / Michael Craig

Last June, the Herald reported how brothel boss Aartisha Kumar was refusing to leave, despite her landlord, who is a criminal barrister and former police officer, hiring security guards.

One33 had once promised party rooms, DJ booths and luxurious rooms with double spas and big-screen TVs for customers keen on spending time with its “sexy ladies”.

But last year the power was cut and its front doors barred, with the company owned by landlord and former Auckland District Law Society president Tony Bouchier saying it was owed $176,993 in unpaid rent and insurance costs.

Aartisha Kumar denied this, claiming Bouchier reneged on a verbal agreement to waive some payments for the 133 Vincent St tenancy during the Covid lockdown, and believes he has unfairly pressured her business to leave its lease.

She then planned a sit-in at the building, despite claiming security guards had been told to stop her using the toilets or have food delivered to her.

Dark Desire says it welcomes men and women, has a double spa, en suite, queen bed and room service.

It advertises 20 minutes for $160, one hour for $280 and three staff for $540.

