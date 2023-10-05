A person is in hospital after being shot at One33 Vincent club in Auckland Central. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been rushed to hospital after being shot at the One33 Vincent adult entertainment club in Auckland’s CBD.

Armed police arrived at the scene around 2am followed by St John Ambulance.

The entrance of One33 remains cordoned off by armed police and Auckland City police detectives are at the scene.

Police detectives from Auckland Central are still at the club. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police arrived at the scene around 2am and cordoned off the area. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A resident passing told NZME the level of crime in the area was “out of control”.

The man said ever since the introduction of emergency housing the city had been “flooded with crime”.

“It’s every day, day after day - shooting, stabbings, murders,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me any more - when I hear stuff.”















