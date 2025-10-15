Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Jim Bolger obituary: The man who left school at 15 and went on to become PM. His legacy is remarkable

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Jim Bolger greets South African president Nelson Mandela in his Beehive office, November 1995. Photo / NZ Herald

Jim Bolger greets South African president Nelson Mandela in his Beehive office, November 1995. Photo / NZ Herald

Jim Bolger’s death at 90 marks the end of an era in New Zealand politics. Audrey Young reflects on his remarkable life and legacy. Read tributes to the 35th Prime Minister here.

Jim Bolger, who left school aged 15 with no qualifications and rose to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save