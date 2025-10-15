Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger celebrated his 90th birthday in May with his wife Joan, their nine children and a large gathering of friends and neighbours. Photo / Radio NZ
Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger has died aged 90.
He had been undergoing dialysis since kidney failure last year, and celebrated his 90th birthday in May with his wife Joan, their nine children and a large gathering of friends and neighbours.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saidBolger was a “towering figure in New Zealand’s political life – a leader of conviction, a reformer of consequence, and a servant of the people whose legacy has shaped our nation in profound and lasting ways".
“To those who worked alongside him, he was a principled and formidable colleague. To his political opponents, he was a worthy adversary who never allowed disagreement to become personal.
Peters and Bolger led New Zealand’s first MMP Government from 1996 onwards, a coalition between NZ First and National.
“As the leader of Mr Bolger’s coalition partner, I can attest he was a man of his word. He did what he said he would do - and we ran our Coalition Government with integrity, focus and a fidelity to New Zealanders who had delivered a majority to our two political parties.
“Mr Bolger should be remembered warmly as a New Zealander who devoted his life to our great country.
James Brendan Bolger was born in Ōpunake, Taranaki, in 1935 - the son of Irish immigrants.
He left Ōpunake High School at just 15 to work on the family farm, later farming with Joan in Rahotu and Te Kūiti before entering politics.
In 1990 Bolger led the National Party to a landslide victory - the largest in its history - to become the country’s 35th Prime Minister for seven years until 1997.