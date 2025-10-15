“And to New Zealand, he was a leader who believed in the strength of our democracy, the promise of fairness, and the dignity of service.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, I extend our deepest condolences to Mr Bolger’s wife Joan, his children and grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him.

“Jim Bolger served with integrity and purpose. He leaves behind a legacy that will be studied, debated, and respected for generations.”

NZFirst leader Winston Peters said Bolger was a “proud, proud New Zealander who served his country as Prime Minister during a difficult period of serious transition in our politics”.

Peters and Bolger led New Zealand’s first MMP Government from 1996 onwards, a coalition between NZ First and National.

“As the leader of Mr Bolger’s coalition partner, I can attest he was a man of his word. He did what he said he would do - and we ran our Coalition Government with integrity, focus and a fidelity to New Zealanders who had delivered a majority to our two political parties.

“Mr Bolger should be remembered warmly as a New Zealander who devoted his life to our great country.

James Brendan Bolger was born in Ōpunake, Taranaki, in 1935 - the son of Irish immigrants.

He left Ōpunake High School at just 15 to work on the family farm, later farming with Joan in Rahotu and Te Kūiti before entering politics.

In 1990 Bolger led the National Party to a landslide victory - the largest in its history - to become the country’s 35th Prime Minister for seven years until 1997.

He oversaw the first of many Treaty of Waitangi settlements, later saying his Irish ancestry had helped him to engage emotionally with Māori.

Jim Bolger being welcomed on to Turangawaewae Marae in 2006 by Tommy Moana for the tangi of Te Arikinui Dame Te Ataairangikaahu. Photo / Peter Drury

During his second term in office, Bolger presided over electoral reform, including the introduction of the MMP electoral system in 1996.

That led to him forming New Zealand’s first coalition government - with the New Zealand First party.

Bolger later became New Zealand’s Ambassador to the United States, then Chancellor of the University of Waikato, and chairman of a number of state-owned enterprises, including New Zealand Post.

In 1998 he was appointed a Member of the Order of New Zealand - an honour that can be held by only 20 living New Zealanders at a time.

He is survived by his wife Joan, and their children Dan, Paul, Brian, Stephen, Bernadette, Fiona, Rachael, Matt and Aidan.

