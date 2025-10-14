Health MinisterSimeon Brown said in a statement today: “Each October for the next three years, eligibility will extend to include women aged 71, 72 and 73.
“The extension means women will be eligible for an average of two to three extra mammograms once the programme is fully implemented, and around 130,000 additional women will be eligible for screening every two years. This phased approach ensures health services can expand in step with demand while maintaining quality care.”
Brown said a new digital platform is being used to identify eligible women and invite them for screening.
“Every two years I got the message, I made my appointment and everything was fine. So when it stopped, I just thought, ‘oh, it’s never going to happen again. I’ve been clear for years’,” she tells the Herald.
“The nurse from my doctor’s practice sent me a text at the end of last year saying, ‘Good news, did you know you’re eligible for another mammogram? As long as you get your appointment before your birthday, you’re in’.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll take it up’.”
Rita had her mammogram in February this year, remembering it as a “piece of cake”.
“But there was a recall, and even then, they said it may be nothing.”
She had more scans and a biopsy which confirmed she had an early stage, slow-growing form of breast cancer.
“I just kept thinking, I’m lucky to find that out.”
Rita hadn’t experienced any pain or symptoms before her diagnosis.
“They said I would not have been able to feel this, no way. So, it was only that the mammogram showed it up.
“In lots of ways, it’s a bit like a warrant of fitness. Don’t leave it too long because there’ll be bigger trouble further down the road.”
The Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand has been campaigning to raise the screening age limit for eight years, as the risk of getting breast cancer increases with age.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chair Justine Smyth said: “Thanks to the extension, more women will have the chance to detect breast cancer early, when it’s most treatable. And early detection means less invasive treatment, faster recovery, and most importantly – more lives saved.”
Around 3500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in New Zealand – with around 350 of them in the 70-74 age group.
Bethany Reitsma is a lifestyle writer who has been with the NZ Herald since 2019.