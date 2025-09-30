Around 3500 women and 25 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand every year.

“It’s actually the most common cancer for New Zealand women,” Leutenegger says.

“Statistically, one in nine of us will develop it at some point in our life – so it’s really our number one cancer.”

The survival rate is good if detected early

The good news is that if breast cancer is found early, the outlook is positive.

“We actually have quite a good survival rate if we find breast cancer early, especially on a mammogram,” she says.

When detected on a mammogram, the 10-year survival rate is 95%.

“Finding it early gives us the best odds.”

Family history, genetics and lifestyle are risk factors

“Really, our lifetime risk is just the fact that we are women,” Leutenegger notes.

“Having breasts and as we age, [that] obviously puts us at risk.”

While family history is a factor, it accounts for just 5 to 10% of breast cancers.

“If we have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, especially under the age of 50, that’s something to look out for and discuss with your doctor.”

In New Zealand, more Māori and Caucasian women are diagnosed with breast cancer than Pacific and Asian women, while Māori women have a 35% higher incidence than non-Māori. The risk is also higher for women of Eastern European Jewish ancestry.

Lifestyle choices like drinking a lot of alcohol also increase the risk.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Debra Leutenegger says the first sign of cancer isn't always a lump. Photo / Cameron Pitney

The first sign isn’t always a lump

Perhaps the best-known symptom of breast cancer is a lump – but Leutenegger says that’s not always the first sign.

“We’re looking at what’s normal for us, because we are all different,” she says.

Breast cancer lumps are generally painless, though as Leutenegger adds, “If we did have a constant pain in one of our breasts that didn’t go away, we’d be wise to check that out with our doctor as well.”

Look for any changes in size or texture such as puckering, dents, hollows, any movement of or discharge from the nipple, itchiness, swelling or redness.

Free mammograms every two years for eligible ages

In New Zealand, mammograms are free every two years for women aged 45-69.

From today, the age limit for free breast screening will begin to be extended to 74, though the rollout will not be complete until 2029.

“However, we do encourage younger women at 40 to think about having a mammogram as their risk starts to increase,” Leutenegger says.

The right way to check your breasts

It’s especially important to be checking your breasts regularly if you’re not eligible for free mammograms.

“Breast cancer can occur in our 20s and 30s, and it’s often a little bit more aggressive. Also, we can develop it in our 80s and 90s,” Leutenegger says.

“The best way to be self-checking [is to] be familiar with your breasts. Know what’s normal for you.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Debra Leutenegger demonstrates how to check your breasts. Photo / Cameron Pitney

“Either in the shower [with] soap or shower gel on our fingers, or on the bed with body lotion – wherever you’re more comfortable in checking.

“It’s important that we actually go right up to just below our collarbone because our breast tissue extends up there. It goes to the base of our breastbone, where the line of our bra sits, but also wraps around the side and into our armpit.”

Use the pads of your middle three fingers to press firmly through the layers of tissue and check for any lumps. Leutenegger suggests making a koru pattern, working your way from your nipple outwards and up to your collarbone.

Then stand in front of a mirror to do a visual check for any changes.

“Please don’t ignore a change in any area of the breast. It may be nothing, but get it checked out.”

Treatment options different for everyone

There are various treatments available for breast cancer in New Zealand.

“Everyone’s treatment pathway is going to be a little bit different,” Leutenegger says.

Surgery can involve a lumpectomy or a full mastectomy to remove one or both breasts.

“Depending on the type of breast cancer and how aggressive it is, following up with some radiation therapy, maybe some chemotherapy ... there’s lots of other treatments like hormone therapy later or targeted therapy.

“So it’s quite extensive, but it’s individualised to each person.”

For more information, you can ring 0800 BC NURSE or visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz