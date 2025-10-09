The party had promised it would detail a path ahead after it had been hit by controversy and allegations of a dictatorial leadership style by the son of one of its MPs.
Eru Kapa-Kingi, son of MP Mariameno and spokesperson for the Toitu Te Tiriti protest group, last week claimed the party had not lived up to its constitution and alleged power within the party was centralised to its leadership.
It followed MP Tākuta Ferris copping flak for criticising Labour for allowing non-Māori to help campaign during the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi being demoted from the party’s whip position.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has said he didn’t believe Te Pāti Māori was ready to govern. Multiple public polls suggest Labour would need Te Pāti Māori to form a government.
