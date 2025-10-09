Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara to give maiden speech as party prepares for ‘reset’

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Oriini Kaipara is the new MP for the Auckland Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Julia Gabel

Oriini Kaipara is the new MP for the Auckland Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Julia Gabel

New Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara is set to make her maiden speech in Parliament as her party prepares to reveal details of its promised “reset”.

Kaipara will give her address in the House after Question Time, at about 3pm. A livestream of the speech will be played

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save