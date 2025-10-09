Oriini Kaipara is the new MP for the Auckland Māori seat of Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Julia Gabel

New Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara is set to make her maiden speech in Parliament as her party prepares to reveal details of its promised “reset”.

Kaipara will give her address in the House after Question Time, at about 3pm. A livestream of the speech will be played at the top of this article.

Kaipara this afternoon took the Oath of Allegiance in the House, becoming New Zealand’s latest MP after winning the recent byelection in the Auckland Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau.

She convincingly beat Labour’s Peeni Henare, a former Tāmaki Makaurau MP of three terms.

The byelection was prompted by the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp, who had suffered from kidney disease.