Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The failure of the fees-free policy and how the Government reset might worsen equity

Derek Cheng
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Government's fees-free tertiary education policy appears to have benefited those from wealthier backgrounds more than those facing economic hardship.

The Government’s fees-free policy reset is at risk of following its predecessor in failing to incentivise tertiary study and only benefiting the more advantaged.

The warning is included in a Ministry of Education-led analysis, which found the “deadweight” policy to be so poor that it recommended axing it and spending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save