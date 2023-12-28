Voyager 2023 media awards
Revealed: Ever-vanishing take-up of tertiary fees-free among those from poorer backgrounds

Derek Cheng
By
5 mins to read
Nicola Carruthers said gaining a plumbing apprenticeship in 2018 was far easier thanks to the frees-free course at Wintec in Hamilton. Video / Alan Gibson

The number of decile 1 students in first-year tertiary study has halved since the controversial fees-free policy started, with students from wealthier backgrounds making up an increasingly greater share.

The policy, introduced in 2018, was

