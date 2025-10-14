Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Te Pāti Māori internal chaos: How the party has collapsed into controversy and infighting

Jamie Ensor
Analysis by
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter for the NZ Herald, based at Parliament in Wellington.

MPs react to Te Pāti Māori email to members with serious allegations against MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and her son. Video / NZ Herald

An explosive email sent by Te Pāti Māori detailing allegations against one of its own MPs has brought the party’s private disagreements into the light. It risks sowing more internal trouble just days after the party announced a ‘reset’. So how did Te Pāti Māori go

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save