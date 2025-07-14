Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Te Pāti Māori fails again to file financial documents on time despite police warning

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori has again missed the Electoral Commission's deadline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori has again missed the Electoral Commission's deadline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori has again failed to file its audited financial statements on time, despite being formally warned by police last year.

It’s also yet to provide the Electoral Commission with an audit report for last year’s financial statement.

Labour has also missed a deadline. It provided the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save