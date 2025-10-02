An investigation into Manurewa Marae found "insufficient evidence" of corruption, but other offences are being examined. Photo / Mary Afemata / LDR

An investigation into Manurewa Marae found "insufficient evidence" of corruption, but other offences are being examined. Photo / Mary Afemata / LDR

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

An investigation into Manurewa Marae has found “insufficient evidence” to prove corruption, but authorities are still looking into other potential offences and privacy breaches.

The police and other agencies began inquiries in June 2024 after a group of former marae workers claimed private Census data had been misused to help Te Pāti Māori’s election campaign.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said they had “found insufficient evidence to establish criminal culpability for corruption”.

It said the Serious Fraud Office had begun its own detailed review of the case file in April and also found “insufficient grounds” to pursue a criminal investigation into serious or complex fraud.