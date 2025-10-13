“For example, students whose location gets in the way of their education, or who don’t benefit from being in traditional classrooms.”

Elsewhere, Te Aratika High School, advertised to prepare disengaged Māori and Pacific students for employment, will open in Hawke’s Bay.

“Students will learn a vocational curriculum primarily focussed on the trades, and tailored to each individual,” the Act Party leader said.

“The school recognises that many students have had a tough start to life, which has hurt their relationship with education. The teaching style will rebuild the relationship by tying in the cultural values of students to create a sense of belonging.”

Meanwhile, Altum Academy is set to be the first charter school to open in Wellington, focused on addressing the equity gap in education by “enabling disadvantaged students access to a school with a strong teaching workforce”.

“Students will be taught how to learn and think based on the Trivium method. The method identifies a three-stage natural development of a students’ education; grammar, logic, and rhetoric," Seymour said.

“In the early years [Grammar stage] students learn facts through recitation and repetition, and by asking ‘what’. In the middle years [Logic stage] students learn to ask ‘how’ and ‘why’. In the high school years [Rhetoric stage] students will learn to persuade others that facts are true.”

It comes after Seymour announced in August that three new charter schools would be opening at the beginning of the 2026 school year - taking the total number to 14.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. All of the schools announced today demonstrate the innovation enabled by the charter school model,” Seymour said.

“We expect more new charter schools to be announced before the end of the year, along with the first state schools to convert.”

Seymour thanked the Charter School Agency and independent Authorisation Board – which had overseen and considered 52 applicants for new charter schools this year.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.

“The huge demand to open charter schools not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of people to provide varied educational opportunities for young New Zealanders to maximise educational outcomes.

“Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.”

The Government has allocated $153 million to convert 35 state schools into charter schools and create 15 new ones. The schools will open from early next year.