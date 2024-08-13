Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inside the Government’s plans to implement charter schools and convert 35 state schools: Timeframes and advice revealed

Azaria Howell
By
8 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour said there will be 35 state schools converted to charter schools within two years. Photo / Michael Craig

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said there will be 35 state schools converted to charter schools within two years. Photo / Michael Craig

Teachers at state schools could be required to fill in for charter schools and share resources with them, granted the request to do so is “reasonable,” under current proposals from Associate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand