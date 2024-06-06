Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Charter schools return: State education is a vast, failed experiment, it’s time for the system to change - Alwyn Poole

By Alwyn Poole
5 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour visits the Vanguard Military School, one of the country's first partnership schools. Photo / Michael Craig

Associate Education Minister David Seymour visits the Vanguard Military School, one of the country's first partnership schools. Photo / Michael Craig

THREE KEY FACTS:

• The Government has allocated $153 million to bring back charter schools, with Associate Education Minister David Seymour saying state schools that are “not performing” could be converted to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand