New Zealand / Politics

Ex-PM Jim Bolger on handling kidney failure, David Seymour, and turning 90

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Jim Bolger at home in Waikanae is looking forward to a big gathering for his 90th. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Jim Bolger undergoes dialysis four times daily after his kidneys failed a year ago.
  • He criticises David Seymour’s approach to Māori policy and advises him to support the Prime Minister.
  • Bolger advocates raising the superannuation age to 70, citing increased life expectancy.

Jim Bolger is typically stoic about having to have dialysis four times a day after his kidneys failed a year ago.

“It’s not very good, but the alternative is worse,” says the former Prime Minister.

It’s a DIY thing. Every month, a bloke arrives at the front door of his

Save

