The Government is lowering its methane reduction target, which is being welcomed by some in the agircultural sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is lowering its methane reduction target, which is being welcomed by some in the agircultural sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is lowering its 2050 methane reduction target and confirming a review will take place in 2040 to assess whether New Zealand’s reduction efforts align with high-emissions countries.

Cabinet will soon approve a new target range of 14–24% below 2017 methane emission levels by 2050. That’s a drop from the previous target range of 24-47%.

The move comes as coalition partners Act and New Zealand First grow increasingly agitated about the country’s commitment to the Paris climate accords that seek net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While the Government remains in support of the Paris targets, Act and NZ First have questioned whether New Zealand should abandon the Paris targets if other trading partners don’t pull their weight in reducing emissions.

It’s understood NZ First considered enacting the agree-to-disagree clause in its coalition agreement with National over today’s announcement, but decided against it.