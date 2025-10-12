Low voter turnout was a constant theme across the country, with more 200 candidates across the country elected unopposed.

Wayne Brown was re-elected in Auckland, Former Labour Party leader Andrew Little pulled off a mayoral victory in Wellington with a healthy lead and Phil Mauger has successfully been re-elected as Christchurch’s mayor.

Meanwhile, Luxon might be worried about his election next year after National fell into the 20s in the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll.

Labour remains in the lead at 31.2%, though it has dropped 2.6 points since last month.

National has fallen 3.5 points to 29.6%, mirroring its result from this same poll in January. Its coalition partner, NZ First, has gained 2.5 points to reach 10.6%. Act has dropped slightly, by 0.1, to 6.6%.

The Green Party has gained 1.3 points to reach 12%, and Te Pāti Māori has moved up by 0.1 to 4.4%.

Translating these results into seats in the House, the centre-left bloc would have 61 seats, enough to govern, while the centre-right would have 59.

Speaking to the media last week, Luxon said there was “no doubt” it had been a “tough time”.

“New Zealanders voted me and our Government to fix the economy and get it growing. We’re working incredibly hard to do it,” he said.

“I don’t deny it’s been difficult and it’s still tough, but ultimately they’ll get to make the decision in 2026, whether we’ve done that job or not.”

Luxon may also field questions on the education data expected to be unveiled today, showing the “transformational” effect mandatory structured literacy is beginning to have on young New Zealanders.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Education Minister Erica Stanford to discuss the data as the Government aims to put educational results in focus this week.

The results are expected to show an across-the-board improvement for young children, with the Government believing its investment in structured literacy, including funding professional development and resources for teachers, is the key ingredient.

Adding complexity to Luxon’s morning would be developments in the Gaza conflict: Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire plan that would see all living hostages released within 72 hours, and the transfer of remains for deceased hostages, in exchange for the humanitarian pause and the release of Palestinian detainees.

Israel expects 20 surviving hostages to be freed imminently, with 28 deceased to follow.

The Government has already voiced support for the return of hostages, alongside demands for a ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access in Gaza. Luxon’s previous comments include condemnation of disproportionate Israeli responses and warnings against recognising a Palestinian state while Hamas remains in power.

If the hostage release proceeds, Luxon may be asked how New Zealand will respond diplomatically, whether it will alter its stance on recognising Palestinian statehood (currently “when, not if” but shelved for now), and how it views Israel’s actions and obligations under the proposed deal.