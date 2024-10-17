Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Major legal changes looming; Winston Peters and Rawiri Waititi engage in unedifying scrap - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
A bill that would make it easier for people to leave an abusive marriage has passed its third reading, and the Navy makes progress on the clean-up of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

OPINION

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select Premium Politics Briefing and click here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics