The two-year wait for a divorce is ending after a law to help people leave abusive relationships passed its third reading. Photo / 123rf

Legislation making it easier for survivors of family violence to leave their marriage has unanimously passed its third reading.

Before today, the system required couples in marriages or civil unions to wait two years for a divorce – which several politicians in the House this afternoon described as tethering a victim to their abuser when that relationship was abusive.

This bill removes that requirement and gives survivors of family violence the ability to swiftly dissolve an abusive marriage by applying for a court order once a protection order is registered.

Politicians on all sides of the House supported the passing of the legislation, which was initially introduced by former Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark and shepherded through Parliament by Labour’s Dr Deborah Russell.

Russell said the change – which was prompted after a brave survivor of abuse began a petition to Parliament – would help victims of domestic violence to come.