“Competent women get on with the job and then they get attacked by these armchair admirals who are never going to have to be responsible for anyone else’s life and can barely look after themselves,” she told the Herald.
“When the Navy loses a ship, it’s sort of like losing their mother. It’s that bad for them.
“So to have the commander vilified for being a woman I have to say makes me extremely disappointed.”
“What I do know is when those bad things happen, it’s how you react, it’s how you respond to it that defines those relationships and the Samoan Government would know that the New Zealand Government is absolutely there for them.”
The Defence Force, Maritime NZ and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were part of an all-of-Government approach to the response.
Collins has more portfolios than any other minister: Attorney-General, Defence, GCSB and SIS, Digitising Government, Science, Innovation and Technology, Space, and the Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques.
“To be frank, I did not shed a tear,” she said. “It was a massive relief not to have that burden to carry.”
When Christopher Luxon initially took the helm, she was No 19, just inside the shadow Cabinet, and by the time of the 2023 election, she was ranked No 10 and ready for a new lease on politics in Government.
“I just threw myself into my work,” she said. “One of the big mistakes people have sometimes is when they are knocked down…they feel they have to go and retreat. Don’t do that. Get back out there every time. “
“I just find it a joy to go to work every day. I know I’ve had to deal with some pretty difficult situations like we’ve had recently but actually I find my work a joy. I love it so much.”
She had always wanted for Defence and asked John Key for it over 10 years ago - although it was given to “another bloke as it always had been,” she said. She wouldn’t say who but under the Key-English Government, it was held by Wayne Mapp, Jonathan Coleman, Gerry Brownlee and Mark Mitchell.
She is the daughter of a World War II veteran, Sapper Percy Collins, who served in Cassino, Italy.
Collins represented the Government at memorial services this year in Flanders Fields, Belgium, and at Cassino.
She explains why she once revealed her admiration for the German General Erwin Rommel who commanded German troops in North Africa in World War II.
“I admired the integrity…He was very careful about making sure the prisoners of war for allies were treated with decency at a time when others were not. That’s good.
“Obviously I don’t agree with the political views but you’ve got to understand people in their time and he was certainly particularly glowing in his comments about the New Zealand soldiers and particularly the Māori Battalion.”
Collins leaves for Brussels tomorrow night for a meeting of defence ministers of Nato members and partners where the security of Europe, the Middle East and Asia is likely to feature (Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk will oversee the Manawanui clean-up).
The IP4 began as an informal grouping in 2016 but is increasingly being drawn into a more regularised involvement of foreign ministers, then in leadership summits and for the first time with defence ministers.
Along with Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Collins is part of a Government that is clearly aligning New Zealand more closely to the United States in the face of its growing strategic rivalry with China in the Asia Pacific region.
“It would be very foolish to forget that the US, UK, Australia, Canada and us have been part of the Five Eyes alliance for over 70 years. It would be very foolish to forget that.”
Several times during the interview she mentioned the way Singapore manages its relationship with both the United States and China and suggested New Zealand was like it.
“They are very, very intelligent in the way they operate,” she said.
It had strong defence relationships with the US and other countries like the UK and New Zealand and Australia but its major commercial partner was China.
“We don’t want there to be this interaction, this play, that is going on at the moment.”
“That is the first time in 44 years that has happened. People should not underestimate how hurt many of the Pacific nations were by that. People were just not expecting it.
“It is a difficult world and we have to be realistic about where we are, what our options are in life and we need to get on and make sure we promote defence as well as our economic security,” she said.
“Our economic security is not there if we don’t have actual security.”
Shortly before the ICBM was fired, the New Zealand Navy joined Australia and Japan in sailing through the Taiwan Straits, something it has not done since 2017.
Asked what mandate the cabinet had to take New Zealand into Aukus pillar two (a proposed grouping to share military technology) she said: “I’m not saying cabinet is doing it. The mandate is we are the Government. We have to make decisions.”
“When we came into Government, I asked MBIE, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, was it true they did not allow staff to use AI. Apparently, the answer was yes…I’m very pleased to see that MBIE is getting with the programme and doing its bit in working with the Department of Internal Affairs, and actually just making a far more customer focus on the work of Government.”
She was keen to improve the productivity of the public sector without spending millions to get it.
She had also set up a cross-party group at Parliament.
But she said she was not planning to establish a regulator for AI.
She knew the European Union supported regulation. “But they are 450 million people. We are five million people….At some stage there might be a regulator but right at the moment we don’t have enough to regulate, to be frank.”
Collins is overseeing a modernised regulatory regime based on the Australian model as Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology
Gene technology was crucial for productivity in the primary sector, climate change responses and development in health.
“We’ve had 30 years of being shut down…our labs have had to go and spend another seven years trying to get the same result when they could have been producing new varieties of kiwifruit or anything else.
“We have enormous possibilities in this country and we have just got to get on with it.
“There will be people who say it is over-regulated. Others will say it is under-regulated. But I think we will be in a happy medium of a good sensible dedicated regulator, which will be the Environmental Protection Agency.
Collins’ most challenging portfolio is that of Attorney-General - the other job she has always wanted - in which she is the protector-in-chief of the relationship between the judiciary and Parliament and the executive.
“Well it’s better than being the boxer in the ring,” Collins said.
She said she was first and foremost a lawyer and had held her practising certificate since 1981.
“I am very protective of the role of the judiciary. That relationship is very important,” she said.
“Part of our democratic values is that we have a politically neutral judiciary that is free to do its job with the laws that Parliament passes.
“It is very clear to me that policy is made by Government, laws are made by Parliament and the judiciary’s role is interpreting those.”
She said she would not comment on specific cases but most weeks she spoke with the Chief Justice, Dame Helen Winkelmann, and with the Solicitor-General, Una Jagose, and they would discuss what was policy and what was not policy, and the interpretation of the courts.
Asked if the principle of parliamentary sovereignty had been eroded over the past couple of decades, she said: “Parliamentary sovereignty is sovereign from my point of view.”
“I think though, that if Parliament passes laws where there is woolly language and lack of clarity, and comes up with some idea and they don’t want to get down to the nub of what they want to do and let the courts interpret it, it is actually on Parliament that they’ve let that happen.
“My advice to cabinet and colleagues in Parliament is if you want your laws interpreted in the way that you want them interpreted, that you mean, then you’d better make them clear.
“And do not start using woolly language that you then do not like if a judge sees that must mean something else.
“We just have to be really clear.”
Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.