Royal New Zealand Navy naval divers on the scene above HMNZS Manawanui, off the Southern Coast Of Upulo. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

“Maritime NZ has not seen any oil damage on shore,” a spokesperson said.

NZDF said Navy and Samoan divers continued to assess the ship, especially for any contaminants leaking from the ship.

“Navy divers have now identified a leak from the engine room vent. Detailed analysis is being worked through, including methods to plug the leak quickly and effectively.

Meanwhile, the NZDF said it was prioritising identifying three containers lying on the reef.

“The containers contain rigging, scaffolding and rubbish. Investigations are under way into how they can be removed further [further] damaging the reef.”

A Navy team had been established to react to any contamination of beaches and to remove debris that had started to wash ashore.

It comes after authorities said a fire on board the doomed Manawanui started in the engine room.

A photo of the HMNZS Manawanui, taken by one of the rescuers on Saturday night (October 5, 2024) off the coast of Upolu, Samoa. Photo / Ark Marine

“This is a complex situation and the response will take time, but we will keep you regularly updated on the next steps as we support Samoan authorities,” an NZDF spokesperson said.

NZDF and New Zealand Government personnel also attended a community meeting at Tafitoala village on Thursday - attended by about 80 residents, including village chiefs.

“Officials took on board local concerns about HMNZS Manawanui and the response,” NZDF said.

Manawanui got into trouble last Saturday night after it ran aground on a reef off the southern coast of the island of Upolu and the crew was forced to evacuate.

The stricken HMNZS Manawanui with smoke coming from it before it capsized on Sunday. Photo / Profile Boats

Samoan police, fire and emergency teams and at least one group of friends made up of divers and boaties helped to get all 75 members of the crew back to shore safely by the early hours of Sunday morning.

By sunrise, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ship. By 9am, the vessel had capsized and sunk.

5000sq m of reef damaged

The advisory committee also said it had been in discussions about the removal of the Manawanui’s anchor and three shipping containers still on the reef. The focus was to ensure this was done without causing more damage to the reef.

Chief executive of Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Fui Tupa’i Mau Simanu, earlier said the vessel’s anchor and the shipwreck itself had caused significant damage to the reef.

“Assessments show that physical destruction to the reef is approximately 5000 square metres.”

Meanwhile, there continues to be worry among villagers, after a tapu — prohibited ban — was put in place at Tafitoala Coast by the Samoan Government, as work continues at the shipwreck site.

Villagers have spoken out about their fears that the sea life will be affected — something they rely heavily on for food and income.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.