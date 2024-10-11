The latest image, taken by a drone, shows the submerged vessel and a slick of oil leaking into the sea.
In an update on Friday afternoon, the Defence Force (NZDF) said a New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-8A Poseidon flew over the Manawanui on Thursday, confirming the “light slick” of oil, which stretches away from the mainland out to sea — covering about 365m x 60m before dissipating.
Samoan police, fire and emergency teams and at least one group of friends made up of divers and boaties helped to get all 75 members of the crew back to shore safely by the early hours of Sunday morning.
By sunrise, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ship. By 9am, the vessel had capsized and sunk.
5000sq m of reef damaged
The advisory committee also said it had been in discussions about the removal of the Manawanui’s anchor and three shipping containers still on the reef. The focus was to ensure this was done without causing more damage to the reef.