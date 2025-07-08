Letters: St John needs more funding for the great service they provide

Covid inquiry

Sir Ian Taylor’s open letter to Jacinda Ardern endorsed my and many others’ thoughts and opinions on her Covid and economic decisions and the overall results of the Labour Party under her leadership.

Now, basking in the glamour and glory of her supposed achievements as written by her. If she fronted up to the next part of the Covid inquiry, she could and may change my mind and that of others about the current legacy we live in, of her time in office. What are the odds? Or was it now waka of one, as Sir Ian Taylor wrote and endorsed by David Seymour?

Gillman Rae, Cornwallis.

Tourist deaths

The recent sad event in Zambia highlights the need to treat wild animals with respect and distance.

The mother elephant was only protecting her baby. Wild animals are increasingly pushed out of their habitats. I imagine this makes them extremely angry and extra protective.

These beautiful animals are not here for our entertainment.

Fiona Helleur, Milford.

Changing economies

John Gascoigne (July 8) makes very valid points regarding the potential of the NZ economy compared with Denmark and other Scandinavian countries.

The Danish economy is no longer based on food production. Its largest export sector is pharmaceuticals followed by machinery, electrical and electronic equipment, refined petroleum, photo and medical apparatus rounding out the top five sectors.

Dairy is no longer one of Denmark’s largest foreign exchange sectors and hasn’t been for a long time, and neither are relatively low per capita earning sectors like tourism and education. The Technology Investment Network reports that foreign exchange earnings from our cross-sector high technology industry are second only to dairy and are consistently increasing by 10% per annum.

The average income for high technology employees is over $100,000 per annum compared with average income in tourist industry of $50,000 per annum. If we want to be a high-income country then a lesson for our Government is that rather than reducing the modest ongoing financial support of our high technology sector by $45m per annum (May 22) and increasing support for tourism through expenditure such as the $35m tourism investment it should do exactly the opposite and at the very least retain, ideally increase, support for our high technology sectors.

Jon Eriksen, Parnell.

Lawson’s luck

Liam Lawson personifies the saying, that if he didn’t have bad luck he would have no luck. It was bad luck he got taken out on the first lap as he may have done well in the wet conditions as he is a good wet weather driver.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.