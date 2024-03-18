Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann’s briefing to Attorney-General Judith Collins: Justice affected by mouldy courtrooms, shortage of judges, legal aid issues

Derek Cheng
By
6 mins to read
Hospital hot-bedding as patients get moved from beds to chairs to free up space, just how long families are waiting amid court delays and Whakaari White Island's owners' health and safety obligations put under a spotlight. Video / NZ Herald

The grim state of judicial resources has been laid bare: Courtrooms closing due to black mould or flooding, another “wrapped in plastic” due to weather-tight failures, a plea for more judges equitable access to justice.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics