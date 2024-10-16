In 2020, Peters responded to a tweet from his now-coalition partner by saying: “I reckon you’d last 10 seconds in the ring with me. There’d be three hits - you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100. Thank your lucky stars I’m not into physical violence.”
This is also just the latest row between Peters and Te Pāti Māori. He took issue last month with a general debate contribution from Te Pāti Māori’s Tākuta Ferris that Peters believed suggested other MPs were “liars”. Ferris’ denial of that has led the issue to go before Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee.