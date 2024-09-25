Advertisement
Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris’ ‘lies’ comments to be judged by powerful Privileges Committee

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
New Zealand First leader delivers fiery speech. Video / Parliament TV

Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee will consider whether Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris misled the House with comments made during last week’s general debate.

Last Wednesday, NZ First’s Winston Peters accused Ferris of claiming some members were “masters” of lying. MPs are not allowed to call others liars under House rules.

That allegation came after Ferris said during the general debate knowledge gaps were a “dangerous thing”.

“It allows lies to be presented as truths. Politicians call this obfuscation. The art of making something unclear, intentionally vague, ambiguous, to conceal or obscure the truth, to confuse others. Lies in other words. Many in this House are masters of it and it is a disservice to those who voted you in to your positions.”

Winston Peters and his colleague Shane Jones were irked by a speech by Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris.
In response to Peters’ allegation, Speaker Gerry Brownlee said he had not picked up on the comment but advised if Ferris had done such a thing, he should withdraw and apologise.

“I haven’t made that statement,” Ferris responded.

In the House today, Brownlee said NZ First’s Jamie Arbuckle had raised a matter of privilege about Ferris’ statement

The Speaker said there was an “apparent inconsistency between Ferris’ speech and his response to the point of order about it”.

“The offence of calling another member a liar has long been regarded as an offence against the House, which operates on the basis that members behave truthfully and honourably and would normally be dealt with as a matter of order.

“However, in denying that he made the statement, it is possible that Tākuta Ferris has himself deliberately misled the House. That is a matter for the Privileges Committee’s judge. Accordingly, I find that a question of privilege arises and stands referred to [the] Privileges Committee.”

The Privileges Committee, which acts like Parliament’s court, has been busy over the past year or so. It has considered a number of matters, such as Julie-Anne Genter’s outburst at Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and claims about National MP Tim van de Molen’s behaviour at a select committee.

Te Pāti Māori has been contacted for comment.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.

