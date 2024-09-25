In response to Peters’ allegation, Speaker Gerry Brownlee said he had not picked up on the comment but advised if Ferris had done such a thing, he should withdraw and apologise.

“I haven’t made that statement,” Ferris responded.

In the House today, Brownlee said NZ First’s Jamie Arbuckle had raised a matter of privilege about Ferris’ statement

The Speaker said there was an “apparent inconsistency between Ferris’ speech and his response to the point of order about it”.

“The offence of calling another member a liar has long been regarded as an offence against the House, which operates on the basis that members behave truthfully and honourably and would normally be dealt with as a matter of order.

“However, in denying that he made the statement, it is possible that Tākuta Ferris has himself deliberately misled the House. That is a matter for the Privileges Committee’s judge. Accordingly, I find that a question of privilege arises and stands referred to [the] Privileges Committee.”

The Privileges Committee, which acts like Parliament’s court, has been busy over the past year or so. It has considered a number of matters, such as Julie-Anne Genter’s outburst at Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and claims about National MP Tim van de Molen’s behaviour at a select committee.

Te Pāti Māori has been contacted for comment.

