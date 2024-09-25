Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee will consider whether Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris misled the House with comments made during last week’s general debate.
Last Wednesday, NZ First’s Winston Peters accused Ferris of claiming some members were “masters” of lying. MPs are not allowed to call others liars under House rules.
That allegation came after Ferris said during the general debate knowledge gaps were a “dangerous thing”.
“It allows lies to be presented as truths. Politicians call this obfuscation. The art of making something unclear, intentionally vague, ambiguous, to conceal or obscure the truth, to confuse others. Lies in other words. Many in this House are masters of it and it is a disservice to those who voted you in to your positions.”