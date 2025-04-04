The coalition is back in front in the Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll after several polls placed it behind the Opposition.
The change is mostly due to Labour falling 4.3 points to 29.8% after a difficult week in which Leader Chris Hipkins was forced to distance himself from the anti-Police comments of Green MP Tamatha Paul.
Those remarks did not harm the Greens, however, who rose 1 point to 11%. Te Pāti Māori fell 2.2 points to 4.3%.
On the Government side, the big winners were minor parties New Zealand First, up 2.3 points to 7.4% and Act, up 2.3 points to 10%. The poll was taken a week after NZ First leader Winston Peters tore strips of Labour in his State of the Nation speech and launched a renewed attack on all things “woke”.
National was down slightly, falling 0.1 points to 33.5%.