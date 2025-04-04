The combined tally of seats for the centre-right would be 64 on those numbers, compared to 57 for the centre-left. On these numbers, National and Act could form a government with the support of NZ First.

Voters are sending a slightly conflicting message in the two measures of personal popularity.

In the preferred Prime Minister poll, National leader Christopher Luxon is up 1.6 points to 21.9%, overtaking Hipkins, who fell 1.8 points to 18.9%.

Peters rose a massive 4.2 points to 12.8% – the first time he has polled over 8%. Act leader David Seymour was also up, rising 3 points to 8%. Green co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick was on 4.2%, falling -0.6 points.

Luxon’s net favourability was -6%, lower than Hipkins’, which was 2%, meaning Hipkins is still more liked by this measure than Luxon. Luxon is both less liked and more disliked than Hipkins in this poll.

However, the direction of this measure moved in the same direction as the preferred Prime Minister poll, with Hipkins falling 2 points and Luxon rising 4 points.

The coalition has been punished in most polls conducted in 2025, most of which have shown it losing office. This is the second recent poll to show a reversal, the first, an RNZ-Reid Research Poll, was published earlier this week.

The sample size was 1000 and the poll was conducted over landlines, mobile phones and online from March 29 to April 1. It has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.