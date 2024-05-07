Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter confronts Matthew Doocey in Parliament. Photo / Supplied

Speaker Gerry Brownlee is expected to announce soon whether Green MP Julie Anne Genter will face a Privileges Committee hearing after a confrontation in Parliament last week.

Genter jetted off to the Chatham Islands ahead of that expected announcement for a pre-arranged visit and is expected to be away until Saturday. She has not yet spoken publicly about the issue.

It related to a confrontation with National MP Matt Doocey last Wednesday, when Genter walked across the Debating Chamber during a debate about transport funding, waved a book in National MP Matt Doocey’s face, speaking loudly to him and gesturing in front of him.

Genter had until midday yesterday to respond to the Speaker about her behaviour after privileges complaints were lodged by a number of parties in Parliament. The Green Party has confirmed she did put in a letter but would not reveal its contents. If it is referred to the Privileges Committee, a group of MPs will consider whether Genter is in contempt of Parliament and she could face a sanction.

Genter apologised in Parliament soon after but has not spoken publicly about it since.

Nor has she responded to complaints about her alleged behaviour from people outside Parliament, who claimed she got aggressive in discussions about cycleways around Wellington.

The Green Party is running a separate disciplinary process that will look at all the alleged events. Both Swarbrick and Davidson have condemned Genter’s behaviour in the House but have given few details about it.

This morning other MPs were reluctant to comment because of the potential it would come before the Privileges Committee.

Genter’s trip to the Chatham Islands was planned in advance to attend the Chatham Islands Stakeholder Forum. While the Chathams are about 791km from Wellington, they are part of the Wellington electorate of Rongotai that Genter represents.

Since Wednesday night’s incident, two members of the public have come forward with complaints about Genter’s behaviour. Cranfields owner Nicola Cranfield alleged Genter grabbed her upper arm and gave it a little shake during a discussion about Cranfield’s position on removing car parks close to her business.

“I was pretty upset and didn’t know what to do or say. I was just not expecting her to lay a hand on me,” Cranfield told the Herald.

“It was just very odd to be grabbed by a politician.”

Cranfield said, in her view, it “wasn’t a friendly squeeze” and believed it was aimed to make her feel that Genter was in a “position of power”.

Four Seasons Florist owner Laura Newcombe has also come forward with allegations Genter tried to humiliate her after a conversation at her shop about a cycleway.

Asked about the new Cranfield claims, a Green Party spokesperson said co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick had no prior knowledge of the allegations regarding Genter which have recently come to light.

Swarbrick has told the NZ Herald she and Davidson had spoken to Genter about the claims and were addressing them.



