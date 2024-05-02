Green MP Julie Anne Genter told to return to her seat in Parliament during exchange with National's Matt Doocey. Video / Parliament TV

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick will front this afternoon on the behaviour of MP Julie Anne Genter after a confrontation in Parliament last night which has been slated as unacceptable by political leaders including NZ First’s Winston Peters and Labour’s Chris Hipkins.

Genter is steering clear of Parliament today, but the National Party is expected to lodge a complaint about the incident in the Debating Chamber in which Genter had walked across the debating chamber to National’s minister Matt Doocey, waved a booklet and spoke angrily to him while gesturing and close to his face. It happened during a debate on transport.

After Speaker Gerry Brownlee was called back to deal with it, Genter apologised and said it was not her intention to intimidate anybody. However, she could still face a privileges complaint for the behaviour.

That would require another MP to lodge a complaint and the Speaker would decide whether to send it to the Privileges Committee.

This morning on Newstalk ZB, deputy Prime Minister Peters said Genter “lost the plot” and should face consequences, while Hipkins also said such behaviour was not acceptable.

National Party MPs were understood to be considering lodging a privileges complaint, which could see Genter face the Privileges Committee, a committee of MPs from all parties that has the power to censure MPs and find them in contempt of Parliament.

Genter could also face disciplinary action from the Green Party.

A Green Party spokesman said earlier Genter’s actions were “clearly unacceptable and do not meet the standards of what we expect of Green Party MPs.”

“The co-leaders have talked to Julie Anne and made clear their expectations. Julie Anne has apologised to the Speaker and to the House.”

If her actions weren’t intimidating, “I don’t know what is,” Peters said to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

Peters was not in the House last night but said he had spoken to people who were.

He described Genter’s actions as waving a “big book” in someone’s face as if she were going to “bang [him] on the nose with it.

”I think she just lost the plot.”

Asked what should happen to Genter, Peters said her saying “I made you feel unsafe and I’m sorry” just ‘doesn’t cut it’.

”There has to be consequences for this… it’s disappointing in the extreme.”

A parliamentary confrontation has caused a stir amongst politicians. Photo / Chris Marriner

Act Party leader David Seymour tweeted about it, saying “there’s a culture in the Greens where they think they know it all, and the rules don’t apply to them. Now there’s a Green Party scandal almost every month with one of their MPs acting out on that culture.”

At a media standup in South Auckland this morning Labour leader Hipkins said while he was also not in the House at the time he had seen the “unflattering photos” of Genter.

He wasn’t prepared to comment on whether it was intimidating behaviour but didn’t think it was acceptable for politicians to get up and walk across the House.

The incident happened about 8pm, while Labour’s Nelson MP Rachel Boyack was speaking and followed some heckling between Doocey and Genter over transport funding for roading.

It was visible in the background of the footage on Parliament TV.

“Miss Genter. Miss Genter, please resume your seat,” demanded the chair at the time, Barbara Kuriger.

“It’s not appropriate to get out of one’s seat to go and have an argument with somebody on the other side.”

Speaker Gerry Brownlee was recalled to the debating chamber to deal with the issue after National’s whip Scott Simpson asked Kuriger to do so.

After some other MPs spoke, Genter stood and said she would like to apologise, saying she had been trying to show Doocey some information in a booklet.

“It was the last thing I wanted to do was to intimidate anyone in this House. What has absolutely motivated me was a desire to share information that I believed would be of benefit to everyone in this House. And I’m very sorry if in my passion to do so, I was intimidating. That was not my intention.”

Brownlee said he had not seen the incident himself, but it would be open for MPs to lodge a privileges complaint if they felt it was warranted and that Genter’s apology was not sufficient.



