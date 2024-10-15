Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is so confident he will return to the role of Prime Minister after the next election he’s putting money on it.

Hipkins, who served as Prime Minister for about 10 months last year, discussed his position in a recent poll during an appearance on Newstalk ZB on Wednesday.

A 1-News Verian poll out this week found he was the preferred Prime Minister of 15% of respondents – down 3 points – while Christopher Luxon was the choice of 25%, also down 3 points. Labour sat at 29%, up from its election result of 26.91%.

On the question of whether Hipkins should remain as the Labour leader or step down, 54% of respondents said he should stay, a little over a quarter said he should go and 20% didn’t know or would not say.

After ZB host Nick Mills suggested Hipkins would not stay on as leader, Hipkins said he would stay “through to the next election and I intend to win it”. He was so confident he said he would “put money on it”.