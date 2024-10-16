Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Wealthy and out of touch? Prime Minister Christopher Luxon battles polling blues – Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins respond to last night's 1News Verian poll. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • A 1News Verian poll showed 51% of voters thought PM Christopher Luxon was out of touch with voters
  • The poll had Luxon at 25% as preferred Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins at 15% – both down three points.
  • Inflation fell to 2.2% in the September quarter – the lowest in more than three years

OPINION

Alas, when former Prime Minister Sir John Key gave Christopher Luxon the recipe for how to be a PM he neglected to hand over the secret sauce: how to be popular.

The early comparisons of Luxon with his political godfather, Key, were always going to be a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics