“For the first time since March 2021, annual inflation is within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target band of 1 to 3%,” Stats NZ consumer prices manager Nicola Growden said.

“Prices are still rising, but not as much as previously recorded.”

Higher rent prices were the biggest contributor to the annual inflation rate, up 4.5%.

Almost one-fifth of the 2.2% annual increase in the CPI was due to rent prices.

Rate increases also pushed the rate up, as prices for local authority rates and payments increased 12.2% in the year to September 30.

Across all regions, there were a range of local authority rates increases, some higher than 12% and some lower, Growden said.

Cigarette and tobacco prices also increased, up 10% year-on-year.

Those increases was mainly due to the annual tobacco excise tax increase on 1 January 2024, Stats NZ said.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the era of crushing inflation was over. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But lower petrol prices, which fell 8%, helped offset price rises elsewhere.

The New Zealand dollar weakened a touch to US60.70c from US60.80 just before the release.

Core inflation, excluding volatile sectors like energy and seasonal food, was 3.1%.

“The era of crushing price rises is now over,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis said soon after the data release.

“There is more work to be done to get the economy growing, but New Zealanders can be confident we are headed in the right direction.”

Back in ‘victory’ range?

The 2.2% increase put inflation back inside the Reserve Bank’s mandated target band and nominally meant victory in the central bank’s battle using high interest rates o bring inflation down.

ANZ economists predicted a quarterly rate of 0.8% for a 2.3% annual rate. Inflation quarter-on-quarter turned out to be just 0.6%, slightly up from the June quarter’s 0.4% increase.

Westpac and ASB expected a 0.7% rate for an annual rate of 2.2%.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said there were risks on both sides in terms of inflation forecasts.

“On the downside, the downturn in consumer spending could be an even larger drag on the prices of retail goods and some services.

“However, there is also a chance we see continued strength in the prices of items like insurance and rates, which have contributed to stronger-than-expected non-tradeable inflation over the past two years.”

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman also sounded a note of caution around elevated domestic inflation.

“Headline CPI inflation falling back into the 1-3% band may represent a key psychological threshold for policymakers and RBNZ watchers. But should the RBNZ break out the bubbly now annual inflation has a two-handle?” he said.

“We hate to be party poopers, but non-tradeable inflation is still way too high, meaning if the sound of corks popping does resonate through the RBNZ building next week, they’ll be celebrating global disinflation progress just as much as their own. Domestic disinflation does appear poised to continue, but there’s still a way to go.”

Non-tradeable inflation measured final goods and services that did not face foreign competition and was an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions.

But the inputs of these goods and services can be influenced by foreign competition.

Stats NZ described tradeable inflation as that which measured final goods and services influenced by foreign markets.

