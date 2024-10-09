The Official Cash Rate has been cut by 50 basis points to 4.75%, its second straight cut after years of rises.
Businesses, homeowners and real estate agents are cheering the cuts and its expected boost to the housing market, but there are concerns about rising unemployment.
Pundits are tipping further aggressive Reserve Bank cuts – including a possible 75-basis-point cut next month.
New Zealand businesses and homeowners are relieved and “buzzing” after banks slashed interest rates in response to yesterday’s “supersized” 50-basis-point Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut; however, the prospect of future job losses threatens to dampen the mood.
Pundits now expect the Reserve Bank to “go hard and fast” with further cuts – possibly even a 75-basis-point (bps) “triple whammy” next month – that would put significant mortgage relief in reach for struggling Kiwis and could breathe life into the housing market’s spring selling season.
Kiwibank earlier anticipated yesterday’s OCR cut to 4.75% – just the second reduction since March 2020 – by lowering its home and business interest rates ahead of the announcement, while all other major banks made immediate cuts afterwards.
Homeowners can now secure one-year fixed rates at 6.19%, and floating rates at 7.89% from nearly all major banks, while customers are reporting it is possible to negotiate one-year deals under 6%.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decision-makers acknowledged the economy was “subdued” as households save pennies rather than spend and businesses cut costs rather than invest.
That meant that – with inflation brought back under 3% after years of soaring cost-of-living expenses – the time was right for a significant cut, they said.
But they were tight-lipped about what steps they would take at next month’s RBNZ meeting.
Abhijit Surya, at Capital Economics, expected the central bank to get busy dishing out more cuts.
“We suspect the bank will hand down 50bps cuts at each of its next two meetings,” Surya said.
Olsen said yesterday’s cut showed the RBNZ was keen to move fast to ease pressure on the economy while seeming to give “a little bit of an implied admission that they have gone too slow so far”.
Because there was a bigger break between bank meetings over the Christmas period, that meant there was an “outside chance” it could go as far as making a 75bps cut next month to keep pace with changing economic conditions, he said.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis hailed the “fantastic news” of the cuts: “Double whammy, double happy,” she quipped.
With inflation under control, focus had to move to reducing borrowing costs for business and home buyers, she said.
“This is good news for the economy, it will help boost confidence.”
Act leader David Seymour welcomed the cuts but criticised the RBNZ’s twists and turns, saying it put Kiwi families on a nauseating “monetary roller coaster”.
“Today’s cut bookends a series of excesses. The too-easy money of Covid times spiked house prices and inflation. Then, interest rates shot up, house prices crashed back down,” Seymour said.
Property pundits and economists expect the cuts to give confidence to a housing market where prices have been falling but not bring about overnight changes.
Owen Vaughan, editor of property website OneRoof, said: “Since the first OCR cut in August, we’ve seen buyer inquiries on OneRoof jump almost 20%. At the same time, agents have told us they have noticed more shoes at open homes and more buyers at auctions.”
Vaughan suspected house prices would likely rise as lower interest rates enabled more buyers to get loans and compete against each other to buy homes.
However, Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist with CoreLogic, said prices were unlikely to surge.
But Patten cautioned against holding out too long and missing the cheapest long-term deals.
Squirrel founder John Bolton echoed that, saying borrowers needed to be both cautious and realistic about their expectations of a “good” rate.
“You don’t want to get caught in the trap of using the insanely low rates we saw during Covid-19 as the benchmark for comparison,” Bolton said.
Retail businesses and farming groups also welcomed news of the OCR cut.
Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said she hoped it gave customers confidence to spend as strong pre-Christmas sales were a key income for retailers.
ANZ managing director for business and agri, Lorraine Mapu, said most of its business and farming customers were on floating rates and with most major banks cutting their variable rates, the cheaper costs should flow through quickly.