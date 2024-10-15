Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Auditor-General inquiry into Oranga Tamariki: Children’s Minister Karen Chhour says she welcomes scrutiny

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Minister for Children Karen Chhour speaking during question time in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister for Children Karen Chhour speaking during question time in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour says she welcomes the investigation into the procurement and contract management practices of Oranga Tamariki that was launched after concerns were raised with the Auditor-General.

“I appreciate the Auditor-General has a job to do, and scrutiny should happen, and I welcome the scrutiny,” Chhour said.

“I think Oranga Tamariki has not met the standards that they need to be meeting for a long time and my purpose is to make sure children are safe in the care of Oranga Tamariki and when they come to the attention of Oranga Tamariki.

“What we were doing wasn’t working and we needed to have a change.”

Children Minister Karen Chhour appearing before a Parliamentary select committee with Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Children Minister Karen Chhour appearing before a Parliamentary select committee with Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Monday, the Auditor-General announced an inquiry would be launched into the procurement and contract management practices of the children’s ministry.

“Oranga Tamariki administers and oversees a significant amount of public spending on contracting services to support tamariki, rangatahi, and their whānau.

“Concerns have been raised with our office about the processes Oranga Tamariki has followed to manage its contracts with social service providers, particularly its decision-making process for the 2024/25 contracting round.”

The inquiry would look at the extent to which Oranga Tamariki renewed, varied or allowed to expire contracts with social service providers for the 2024/2025 year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As RNZ reported, in June, providers were give little notice that their funding from Oranga Tamariki would be reduced or discontinued as their contracts came up for renewal - risking the services they provided to those in need.

In August, the Herald reported Oranga Tamariki was discontinuing more than 330 service contracts following an annual review of contracted provider funding.

The Public Service Association (PSA) also welcomed the inquiry and described the funding cuts as “a botched and heartless process”.

“Oranga Tamariki failed to communicate with providers, many of which had built up services over many years,” PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley said.

“There was little warning, and they had salt rubbed into their wounds by the Minister for Children, claiming many were abusing the funds, labelling Oranga Tamariki a ‘cash cow’ for them.

“They deserved better.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics