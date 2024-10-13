Peters is also expected to give a press conference shortly after the conclusion of his speech, which the Herald will also livestream.

Last week, Peters told the Herald he would be making a “major” policy announcement designed to encourage foreign investment in order to improve the economy.

NZ First leader Winston Peters says he will make a policy announcement while speaking in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

He confirmed the policy wasn’t explicitly stated within the coalition agreement with National but said he was confident he could get support from Cabinet.

More than 250 party delegates had converged on Hamilton for the two-day conference, the highest attendance for at least two decades.

Last night, the party held its traditional gala dinner for more than 300 paying members, its highest attendance ever.

Party members appeared buoyed by NZ First’s return to Parliament, Government and Cabinet after a disastrous result in 2020 that left the party in the political wilderness.

However, the party today made a play for Labour voters as Maga, head of the 32,000-strong trade union, told members NZ First had been a good advocate for First Union, including securing funding for St John and opposing migrant worker exploitation.

Maga confessed he’d been advised NZ First was an “anti-immigrant party” while he had reacted with “disbelief” at his invitation to speak at the conference.

While Maga said the union was not affiliated with any party, he said he was pleased NZ First had listened to the union’s concerns, criticising National and Act for “disregard[ing] its existence and presence”.

First Union general secretary Dennis Maga was a guest speaker at the New Zealand First Party conference, held in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

His main message was to encourage NZ First to oppose changes proposed by Act to employment legislation to clarify whether workers were employees or contractors, after a Court of Appeal case ruled four Uber drivers were employees and should receive benefits such as holiday pay.

Members also heard from Save Women’s Sport Australasia spokeswoman Ro Edge, who discussed transgender people’s involvement in sport.

Alongside the speeches, the party engaged in robust discussions of future policy in remit sessions designed to establish NZ First’s policy manifesto in 2026.

Members of Young New Zealand First, who had regularly proposed and submitted on remits, sought support to investigate banning social media for people under 16 years of age.

That prompted those more sceptical of government overreach to oppose the proposal and it ultimately led to the policy being amended, with members agreeing to investigate better safety mechanisms for social media use by people under 16.

Another contentious proposal, also from the party’s youth faction, wanted NZ First to consider new legislation that would make vandalising an historic place or area an imprisonable offence.

Several contrasting arguments were made but the matter was decided when party president Julian Paul implored members to support the remit as he was “sick of people attacking our cultural heritage”.

“Let’s not let anyone attack our history,” Paul said.

A remit to investigate providing income tax deductibility for those with private healthcare narrowly failed, with 66 members for it and 82 against.

Given the lengthy nature of the remit debates, only 28 of the 42 policy proposals were able to be discussed before the conference was closed ahead of Peters’ public speech.

