It follows a speech from First Union general secretary Dennis Maga, who credited NZ First for supporting the union’s objectives and urged the party to oppose Act minister Brooke van Velden amending the Employment RelationsAct.
Party members also continued to debate future policy proposals, supporting moves to implement better safety mechanisms for under-16 social media use and considering imprisoning people who vandalised historic places and areas.
Peters will be speaking to hundreds in his public address at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton from about 2pm. A livestream of the speech will be played at the top of this article.
Last night, the party held its traditional gala dinner for more than 300 paying members, its highest attendance ever.
Party members appeared buoyed by NZ First’s return to Parliament, Government and Cabinet after a disastrous result in 2020 that left the party in the political wilderness.
However, the party today made a play for Labour voters as Maga, head of the 32,000-strong trade union, told members NZ First had been a good advocate for First Union, including securing funding for St John and opposing migrant worker exploitation.
Maga confessed he’d been advised NZ First was an “anti-immigrant party” while he had reacted with “disbelief” at his invitation to speak at the conference.
While Maga said the union was not affiliated with any party, he said he was pleased NZ First had listened to the union’s concerns, criticising National and Act for “disregard[ing] its existence and presence”.
Members also heard from Save Women’s Sport Australasia spokeswoman Ro Edge, who discussed transgender people’s involvement in sport.
Alongside the speeches, the party engaged in robust discussions of future policy in remit sessions designed to establish NZ First’s policy manifesto in 2026.
Members of Young New Zealand First, who had regularly proposed and submitted on remits, sought support to investigate banning social media for people under 16 years of age.
That prompted those more sceptical of government overreach to oppose the proposal and it ultimately led to the policy being amended, with members agreeing to investigate better safety mechanisms for social media use by people under 16.
Another contentious proposal, also from the party’s youth faction, wanted NZ First to consider new legislation that would make vandalising an historic place or area an imprisonable offence.
Several contrasting arguments were made but the matter was decided when party president Julian Paul implored members to support the remit as he was “sick of people attacking our cultural heritage”.
“Let’s not let anyone attack our history,” Paul said.
A remit to investigate providing income tax deductibility for those with private healthcare narrowly failed, with 66 members for it and 82 against.
Given the lengthy nature of the remit debates, only 28 of the 42 policy proposals were able to be discussed before the conference was closed ahead of Peters’ public speech.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.