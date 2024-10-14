Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

1 News-Verian Poll: Latest political number much closer than they looks

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis speak about the country one year on from the election


  • A new 1 News-Verian Poll shows both major party leaders down 3% in the preferred Prime Minister stakes.
  • The poll showed the coalition would remain in office if the election were held today, with 63 seats to 58.
  • It came on the back of controversial decisions on the future of projects like the Dunedin Hospital rebuild.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

OPINION:

At first blush, there’s little to seriously concern the coalition in tonight’s 1 News-Verian Poll.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Its first year has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics