Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and National Party face challenges, with a drop in support noted.

A 1News Verian poll shows that 30% of people think the country is in better shape than on election day a year ago, while 40% think it is in worse shape and 26% think little has changed.

The new poll marks a year since the 2023 election, which delivered a change in Government to the National Party coalition with NZ First and the Act Party. 1News says the full poll results will be released tonight.

The poll of 1000 eligible voters was taken from October 5 to 9.

1News reported this morning that one question had asked about the shape of the country a year on: “do you think the country is in a worse shape or a better shape or no different than it was before the election?”