Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is seeing a surge in support as PM. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s party support had increased one point to 30%. The Green Party had dropped two points to 11. Te Pāti Māori had jumped up one point to 4%.

On those numbers, the coalition parties would earn 64 seats in Parliament, enough to govern.

Luxon told 1News he believed Kiwis had recognised the Government’s work to achieve better outcomes.

Hipkins said it was still “early days”, believing people weren’t focusing on the election yet.

The poll was conducted between August 10-14, which followed the introduction of the Government’s tax cuts. The poll featured 1001 voters who were polled via phone and online forums. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

The poll also asked respondents whether they believed the Government’s policies were increasing racial tensions.

About half, 46%, believed the policies did increase tensions, about 10% said the Government was reducing tensions, while 37% felt the policies had made no difference.

The previous 1News Verian poll in June had National at 38%, Act on 7% and NZ First on 6% - enough to give the current coalition partners 64 seats and enough to form a Parliament.

Labour had dropped to 29%. The Green Party was on 13% and Te Pāti Māori on 3%.

Luxon held the preferred PM in the June poll with 23% support. Hipkins was on 18% with Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick on 6%.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (right) and Act leader David Seymour hold different positions on the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon today had to brace himself against bitter wind and rain as well as bitter criticism of some of the Government’s policies as he attended the annual Koroneihana celebrations for the Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia.

Several iwi leaders spoke on the atea [courtyard] of Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, much of which concerned the coalition Government’s commitment to introduce Act’s Treaty Principles Bill that aimed to redefine Te Tiriti’s principles.

Waikato Tainui’s Tukoroirangi Morgan was blunt in his assessment of the Government, claiming it had taken a wrecking ball to Māori policies.

He expressed concern Act’s bill could progress past its first reading, despite the coalition agreement stating National would only support it to that stage.

Morgan called on Luxon to confirm it would go no further. If National wasn’t supportive, it was highly likely the bill wouldn’t progress as Opposition parties didn’t support it.

Luxon obliged, restating what had been agreed between the two parties. He pointed to the growing tension concerning race relations, saying the coming months would be intense.

Act leader David Seymour did not attend Koroneihana, reportedly citing that this week was a Parliament sitting week and as such, he could not attend.

Leaders and MPs from National, Labour, NZ First, the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori were in attendance.

